Russia says it destroys 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea

Russia's air defences detected and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday in a daily briefing.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's claim. A Russian-installed official said earlier that Ukraine had launched drones at Crimea overnight, without providing details.

Separately, the defence ministry said its forces had gained more ground in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, claiming two "blocks" in the northwestern and western parts of the city.