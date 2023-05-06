US Presidential Election 2024: Trump lauds rival Vivek Ramaswamy

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump has praised Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for doing well in the recent Republican Primary poll, CBS YouGov. Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his 2024 presidential bid.

In a statement, Trump stated he likes Ramaswamy as he has only nice things to say about him and all the work carried out by the Trump administration.

"I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll, CBS YouGov," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He is tied with Mike Pence and seems to be on his way to catching Ron DeSanctimonious. The thing I like about Vivek is that he only has good things to say about "President Trump," and all that the Trump Administration has so successfully done - This is the reason he is doing so well. In any event, good luck to all of them, they will need it!," he added.

Earlier in February, healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US Presidential election bid. "We've celebrated our "diversity" so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for President to revive them," tweeted Ramaswamy in a video announcing his intention to run for president.