Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna dies following horse-riding accident

AUSTRALIA: Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir died at the age of 23, on May 4, reported E News.

Sienna passed away after being taken off life support following a horseback riding accident. According to an Australian outlet, Sienna was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney on April 2 when her horse fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she spent several weeks on life support before her death.

The beauty queen had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and previously told Gold Coast Magazine she had a "deep and unmoving love for show jumping."

"My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it," she shared in September. "I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

In the wake of her death, Australian photographer Chris Dwyer--who worked with Sienna on several occasions-- took to social media to pay tribute to her. "You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone," he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Sienna. "Hope wherever you are, you're being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already."