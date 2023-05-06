Crowns & coaches ready for King Charles III’s coronation

LONDON: King Charles III, a man who waited almost 74 years to become king, will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster.

And it can muster a lot.

There will be crowns and diamonds, soaring music and, perhaps, a thunderous pledge of allegiance from Charles’ subjects around the country.

To top it off, 4,000 troops will march to Buckingham Palace in the post-ceremony procession, making it Britain’s biggest military parade in 70 years. Bringing up the rear will be the newly crowned king and queen in a 261-year-old carriage gilded from nose to tail in glittering gold.

“Even in a world where people are sated with on-demand entertainment, people will stop and stare,” said Michael Cole, a former BBC royal correspondent, “because it will be a spectacular procession and a ritual, a ceremony, unlike anything that occurs anywhere in the world.”

But like the best dramas, it’s a show with a message.