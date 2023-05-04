World

Zelenskiy tells West: important to deliver arms as quickly as possible

The Ukrainian leader also told a joint news conference in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo that Ukraine was already a de facto NATO member, but should join the alliance de jure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskiyReuters
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday it was vital that Western governments deliver weapons to Kyiv as quickly as possible as it fights Russia's invasion.

