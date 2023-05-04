Zelenskiy tells West: important to deliver arms as quickly as possible

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday it was vital that Western governments deliver weapons to Kyiv as quickly as possible as it fights Russia's invasion.
The Ukrainian leader also told a joint news conference in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo that Ukraine was already a de facto NATO member, but should join the alliance de jure.
