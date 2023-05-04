'Top intelligence official responsible for assassination attempts'

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan alleged on Thursday that a "top intelligence official" was behind the assassination attempts against him and would be responsible if something happened to him in the future, media reports said.

Imran Khan, in a video message, stated that he had already informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that "dirty Harry", the top officer, was behind the attempts against his life. He added that the findings by the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Wazirabad case were sabotaged by of the official, the Express Tribune reported.

He continued that the second assassination attempt was on March 18 outside the Islamabad judicial complex and now PTI leader Murad Saeed's life is in danger.

"They say that terrorists are after him (Saeed), but if something happens to him, it will be because of dirty Harry," he said, Express Tribune reported.

The former Prime Minister further emphasised that if something happened to him, "dirty Harry" would be responsible and "not terrorist or foreign agencies".

"I have received no threats from anyone except from him and those involved with him."

On his trip to court, Imran Khan, sitting in a wheelchair, stated that he was going "despite" the swelling on his foot as the court had summoned him and he "respected the courts".

"Unlike those who create propaganda against judges when a verdict does not favour them," he added, in a thinly veiled reference to the incumbent government, Express Tribune reported.