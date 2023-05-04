4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 05:19:05 IST, Lat: 27.03 & Long: 96.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," tweeted NCS.