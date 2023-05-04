World

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km in Myanmar.
Representative image; Map view of where the earthquake occured
Representative image; Map view of where the earthquake occuredANI
ANI

NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 05:19:05 IST, Lat: 27.03 & Long: 96.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Myanmar
Earthquake
National Center for Seismology
myanmar earthquake
earthquake in myanmar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in