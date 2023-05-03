World

Israel Defense Forces hit multiple Hamas targets

In addition, IDF tanks attacked military positions of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza
TEL AVIV: Overnight the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, including an underground tunnel, a site for storing weapons, military compounds and a military base of the terrorist organization Hamas.

In addition, IDF tanks attacked military positions of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. Also, an IDF aircraft attacked a heavy machine gun in the north of the Gaza Strip, from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory.

