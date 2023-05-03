Israel Defense Forces hit multiple Hamas targets

TEL AVIV: Overnight the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, including an underground tunnel, a site for storing weapons, military compounds and a military base of the terrorist organization Hamas.
In addition, IDF tanks attacked military positions of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. Also, an IDF aircraft attacked a heavy machine gun in the north of the Gaza Strip, from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android