LONDON: Three India-born community workers, who have been associated with King Charles' charity initiatives, will be a part of the congregation attending the coronation service of Their Majesties at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

More than 2,200 people, including Members of the Royal Family, as well as international representatives from 203 countries, including approximately 100 Heads of State, alongside community and charity champions, will attend the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced.

Indians Sourabh Phadke, Gulfsha and Jay Patel will mark their presence alongside Heads of State and Government.

Phadke, 37, Pune-born architect and teacher, is a graduate of both The Prince's Foundation's Building Craft Programme and The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts.

He was part of the cohort of students who completed the "live build" of the summerhouse at the heart of Hillsborough Castle's walled garden in 2018-19.

"Before arriving to study at Dumfries House, Sourabh led a nomadic existence, moving from one community to another to lead education in science and social studies and using his architecture degree and skills in earth building to help communities plan and build housing and school facilities," a statement from the Buckingham Palace read.

Gulfsha was awarded The Prince's Trust Global Award in 2022 in recognition of her exceptional determination and achievements demonstrated through her participation in the Get Into programme in India.

Delivered by The Prince's Trust International partner Magic Bus India Foundation, Gulfsha completed the Get Into programme she had heard about at college.

"Learning via an online environment, Gulfsha honed a range of workplace skills and successfully interviewed for her first ever job. She now works for a consultancy firm, providing price estimates for construction projects," the Palace said.

Indo-Canadian Jay Patel, who completed the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme in May 2022, is also among the invitees to the coronation ceremony.

The Palace describes him as "a resilient individual who overcame isolation and low confidence after moving from India to Canada in 2021".

The Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme in May 2022, and secured a job as a cook at Toronto's iconic CN Tower -- one of the city's most famous landmarks.

"Now on his way to becoming a Chef, Jay is passionate about inspiring others to find the same kind of support network that helped him achieve success," the statement read.

The May 6 ceremony, attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru represented India.

The invitation for the coronation is designed by Andrew Jamieson, and features the Green Man motif, an ancient figure from British folklore symbolising spring and rebirth to mark the new reign.