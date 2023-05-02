World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Yunnan in China

The earthquake occurred at 20:57:23 IST and hit Yunnan, China at a depth of 10 km, the NCS informed.
ANI

BEIJING: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Yunnan, China on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 20:57:23 IST and hit Yunnan, China at a depth of 10 km, the NCS informed.

NCS tweeted, " Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 20:57:23 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 99.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Yunnan, China." The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 25.66 and Longitude- 99.51, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

