Death toll in Sudan clashes rises to 528: Health ministry

KHARTOUM: The deadly clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 528 people and wounded 4,599, the Sudanese Health Ministry said in a report.

The report said on Saturday that the extension of the ceasefire brought relative calm to most of the country's states, except for West Darfur and the capital Khartoum, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The number of health services centres in Khartoum has been expanded and the communication with hospitals has been improved," the report noted.

The Ministry also said that arrangements were being made with a number of partners from friendly countries and international and regional organisations to provide medical supplies to people in dire need.

As the armed conflict between the Sudanese Army and the RSF entered the third week, foreign countries are racing to evacuate their citizens, and tens of thousands of Sudanese are escaping the war-ravaged country for safety.