Japan's jobless rate spiked for 2nd straight month in March

According to the the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the rate stood at 2.8 per cent, rising by 0.2 percentage point from a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.
TOKYO: The unemployment rate in Japan in March increased for a second straight month, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the rate stood at 2.8 per cent, rising by 0.2 percentage point from a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.02 point to 1.32.

The ratio equates to there being 132 available jobs for every 100 job seekers.

