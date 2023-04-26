Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan, say 'fighting was intense'

NEW DELHI: Amid the 72-hour ceasefire that has been agreed upon by the two warring factions in Sudan, countries have been evacuating their citizens at the speed of light, India being one to recently evacuate its nationals under Operation Kaveri.

The Indian Air Force very recently rescued another batch of around 250 trapped Indians from conflict-torn Sudan as part of the rescue effort. More than 250 people were evacuated from Port Sudan by two IAF C-130 J planes. Prior to this, 135 more stranded Indians were rescued from Sudan on Wednesday.

The Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan, too had a story to tell. They narrated their ordeal and said that the fight was so intense that it became an everyday struggle to even arrange for food. Narrating his experience, one of the Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan told ANI, "The fight was intense. We were struggling for food. The scenario continued for 2-3 days."

Sudan is facing violence due to fighting between the army and the paramilitary forces. There are reports of violence even amid a 72-hour ceasefire. Fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a separate statement, another evacuated Indian said, "The tent of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was fixated near our company. Early morning at around 9, the forces entered our company. We were looted." "They kept us, hostage, for 8 hours. They kept riffles at our chest and looted us. Our mobiles were stolen," he told ANI.