US on track to issue 1mn visas to Indians in ’23

Dt Next Bureau

WASHINGTON: The US is on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year, a senior official has said, assuring the Biden administration is committed this summer to make sure it processes all of the student visas for Indians whose school starts this fall.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu also said they are also prioritising work visas: H-1B’s and L visas, the most sought-after by IT professionals from India.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. India is now number two in the world in terms of international students coming to the United States.

“We’ve also been prioritising work visas: H-1B’s and L visas. Wait times at some of our consular sections in India are now below 60 days. We’ll continue to prioritise visas for workers,” Lu said.

