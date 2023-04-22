EAM holds bilaterals with counterparts on sidelines of India-CARICOM meet

GEORGETOWN: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting a day ago also held bilateral discussions with counterparts from several countries including those from Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Barbados and Jamaica.

During the meetings, discussions included topics ranging from renewable energy, digital transformation, and reformed multilateralism to International Solar Alliance (ISA).

On Saturday, Jaishankar met with Amery Browne, the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago The two leaders discussed a development partnership focusing on digital transformation and health domains. "Good to meet Dr. Amery Browne, Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Spoke on taking forward our development partnership focusing on digital transformation and health domains. Will continue our cooperation at multilateral forums," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also met his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina J Smith and held discussions over cooperation in training and development partnership. Jaishankar and the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica agreed on the importance of business-to-business exchanges for stronger ties.

"Great to meet FM @kaminajsmith of Jamaica. Complimented her for effectively co-chairing the India-CARICOM meeting earlier today. Discussed taking forward cooperation in training & development partnership. Agreed on importance of business to business exchanges for stronger ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

With Barbados Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds Jaishankar discussed domains of renewable energy, health and skills. Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to meet with Barbados Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds. Exchanged views on working together in domains of renewable energy, health and skills." Jaishankar also held discussions with Grenada's Foreign Minister on advancing development partnership.

The two ministers also reaffirmed their belief in reformed multilateralism. "Happy to meet FM Joseph Andall of Grenada. Discussed advancing our development partnership. Also reaffirmed our belief in Reformed Multilateralism," the EAM tweeted.

He also met Bahamas Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachen, who is an Indian alumnus. Jaishankar tweeted, "Appreciate meeting Bahamas Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachen, an Indian alumnus. Discussed ISA, CDRI, training and UNSC reform."

After meeting Foreign Minister of St. Vincent and Grenandines, Keisal Peters, Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to meet FM of St. Vincent and Grenandines Keisal Peters today. Appreciated SVG's interest in Millets. Also discussed our ongoing projects and further expanding of cooperation."

On the sidelines of the India-CARICOM meeting on April 21, Jaishankar met the Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Douglas, and noted that India will always voice the concerns of the Global South. Jaishankar tweeted, "So nice to meet Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis on sidelines of India-CARICOM meeting. Noted our resonance in agriculture and digital domains. Conveyed that India will always voice the concerns of the Global South."

All these meetings of Jaishankar with his counterparts were held on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM meeting, during his Guyana visit. Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kamina J Smith. Jaishankar had arrived on Friday for a three-day visit to Guyana. The EAM was received by Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd in the Guyanese capital of Georgetown.