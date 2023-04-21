World

Putin discusses OPEC+ deal in call with Saudi Crown Prince

The two expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries to bring stability to the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the OPEC+ deal to cap oil production with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Mohammed Bin Salman
Russian President Vladimir Putin
OPEC+ deal
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

