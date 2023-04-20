‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado kills 2 in US state

WASHINGTON: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" tore through Cole, a town in the US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office late Wednesday night confirmed at least two deaths in Cole, located 30 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The office said on Facebook that it's responding to "reported injuries & persons entrapped within their shelters."

The town has been "hit significantly", said Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster.

Power lines were down and there were outages in the town on Wednesday night, according to an ABC News report.

Damage also included the destruction of a building used as a wedding venue.