Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

SUDAN: Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on Wednesday to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the army.

"We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time," the RSF added in a statement. It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24 hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.