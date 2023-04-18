Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Fiji

SUVA: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed. Fiji is a country in the South Pacific. It is an archipelago of more than 300 islands.
The earthquake occurred at 10:01:43 (UTC+05:30) and hit Fiji on Tuesday at a depth of 569 Km, the NCS informed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 18-04-2023, 10:01:43 IST, Lat: -22.42 & Long: 179.26, Depth: 569 Km, Location: 485km S of Suva, Fiji,' NCS said in a tweet.
No casualties have yet been reported. This is the second quake within a week. Earlier, on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Fiji, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) informed.
