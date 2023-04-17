South Korean President’s approval rating falls to 33.6%

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 2.8 percentage points over the week to 33.6 per cent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 2.4 percentage points to 63.4 per cent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 33.9 per cent last week, down 3.1 percentage points from the previous week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 2.9 percentage points to 48.8 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.4 per cent of support score last week, down 0.3 percentage point from the prior week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,506 voters conducted from April 10-14. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-per cent confidence level.