Musk’s firm postpones launch of biggest rocket

The uncrewed mission on Monday was called off minutes before the planned launch from Boca Chica, Texas.
WASHINGTON: An attempt to launch the most powerful rocket ever into space has been postponed for at least 48 hours. The vehicle, known as Starship, has been built by US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

The uncrewed mission on Monday was called off minutes before the planned launch from Boca Chica, Texas. The problem appears to have been caused by a frozen “pressurant valve”, Musk tweeted.

Starship stands nearly 120m (400ft) high and is designed to have almost double the thrust of any rocket ever.

