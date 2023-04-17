Musk’s firm postpones launch of biggest rocket

WASHINGTON: An attempt to launch the most powerful rocket ever into space has been postponed for at least 48 hours. The vehicle, known as Starship, has been built by US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

The uncrewed mission on Monday was called off minutes before the planned launch from Boca Chica, Texas. The problem appears to have been caused by a frozen “pressurant valve”, Musk tweeted.