World

EU lashes out against 'outrageous' sentence for Putin critic

"We call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally release all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
EU foreign policy chief Josep BorrellReuters
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday condemned the sentencing of Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison, describing the Russian court ruling as "outrageous" and "politically motivated". "Today’s outrageously harsh court decision clearly demonstrates yet again the political misuse of judiciary in order to pressure activists, human rights defenders and any voices opposing Russia’s illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"We call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally release all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges."

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

European Union
Putin critic
EU lashes
Russia’s illegitimate war
EU foreign policy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in