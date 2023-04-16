Indian tourist dies after steep hill fall in Nepal

KATHMANDU: A 34-year-old Indian tourist died after falling off a cliff in Panchthar district of eastern Nepal, police said on Sunday.

Keshav Gurung, a resident of Sikkim, fell down the hill on Saturday night while returning from Chiwa Bhanjyang, a tourist spot in eastern Nepal, where he had arrived to celebrate Nepalese New Year, according to police.

Nepal on Friday celebrated New Year as per the Bikram Era calendar. Gurung had come for a visit to Chiwa Bhanjyang along with four of his friends. Police have reached the site for inquiry.