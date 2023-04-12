World

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi to prepare for embassy reopening

Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years, after China brokered the agreement to restore relations between the top regional powers.
Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (left) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on April 6
Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (left) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on April 6
Reuters

An Iranian technical delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to prepare for the reopening of Tehran's embassy there, Iran's Foreign Ministry said, under a deal to re-establish ties.

Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years, after China brokered the agreement to restore relations between the top regional powers. "The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement.

The detente between the Sunni kingdom and the revolutionary Shi’ite theocracy could help stabilise the Middle East, where the two sides have supported sectarian proxy forces that are either at daggers drawn or openly at war.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Saudi Arabia,
Iranian embassy in Saudi
Tehran's embassy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in