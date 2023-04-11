Abu Dhabi Customs dispose of 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2mn

ABU DHABI: The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has announced that it destroyed and recycled 578 counterfeit goods of international brands, which were seized by customs centres during the year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Counterfeiting such goods infringes intellectual and literary property rights, with an estimated amount of AED2 million.

The counterfeit goods were recycled into usable goods such as leather accessories including bags and clothes, watches and belts of various international brands, a package of cotton and sports clothes, and a number of smart devices such as wired and wireless headphones.

The counterfeit goods were destroyed after completing the environmental and legal requirements at Abu Dhabi Airport Customs Center - Logistics Zone, in the presence of the destruction committee team, Shredex, a company specializing in recycling operations and representatives of trademark owners.

Fahed Gareeb Alshamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, said, "Intellectual property rights' protection constitutes a top priority for Abu Dhabi Customs in light of the most important strategic objectives of United Arab Emirates to achieve global leadership in the field of creativity and innovation, we firmly believe that we are the first line of defence to protect society and its economy from Commercial fraud."

He added, "Therefore, we are constantly working in cooperation with strategic partners to intensify efforts to prevent smuggling of counterfeit and adulterated goods to the markets through supporting the security readiness of customs centres and enhancing their inspection capabilities with the latest technology-based detection devices and advanced techniques, Increasing the efficiency of Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors and their ability to distinguish between original and counterfeit products and goods, as well as prompting partnerships and cooperation with trademark owners to protect safety of society through facing counterfeit goods by recycling to preserve the environment and protect it from damages arising out destroying counterfeit goods in traditional ways that contradict with the applicable environmental protection laws in United Arab Emirates, this is in addition to educating consumers about the dangers of using or trading in counterfeit goods which effect on society and the country's economy and the importance of protecting intellectual property rights to enhance the process of sustainable development for business continuity and economic prosperity" The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has announced that it destroyed and recycled 578 counterfeit goods of international brands, which were seized by customs centres during the year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Counterfeiting such goods infringes intellectual and literary property rights, with an estimated amount of AED2 million.

The counterfeit goods were recycled into usable goods such as leather accessories including bags and clothes, watches and belts of various international brands, a package of cotton and sports clothes, and a number of smart devices such as wired and wireless headphones.

The counterfeit goods were destroyed after completing the environmental and legal requirements at Abu Dhabi Airport Customs Center - Logistics Zone, in the presence of the destruction committee team, Shredex, a company specializing in recycling operations and representatives of trademark owners.

Fahed Gareeb Alshamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, said, "Intellectual property rights' protection constitutes a top priority for Abu Dhabi Customs in light of the most important strategic objectives of United Arab Emirates to achieve global leadership in the field of creativity and innovation, we firmly believe that we are the first line of defence to protect society and its economy from Commercial fraud."

He added, "Therefore, we are constantly working in cooperation with strategic partners to intensify efforts to prevent smuggling of counterfeit and adulterated goods to the markets through supporting the security readiness of customs centres and enhancing their inspection capabilities with the latest technology-based detection devices and advanced techniques, Increasing the efficiency of Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors and their ability to distinguish between original and counterfeit products and goods, as well as prompting partnerships and cooperation with trademark owners to protect safety of society through facing counterfeit goods by recycling to preserve the environment and protect it from damages arising out destroying counterfeit goods in traditional ways that contradict with the applicable environmental protection laws in United Arab Emirates, this is in addition to educating consumers about the dangers of using or trading in counterfeit goods which effect on society and the country's economy and the importance of protecting intellectual property rights to enhance the process of sustainable development for business continuity and economic prosperity".