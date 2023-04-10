US: 5 killed, 6 injured after gunman opens fire in Louiseville shooting

NEW YORK [US]: As many as five people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville (local time), the police said, according to New York Times.

According to Paul Humphrey, deputy chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m.(local time), and when they arrived, "active gunshots were still being fired inside the location."

The gunman was reportedly confirmed dead at the scene, deputy chief Humphrey said. Louisville is the largest city in the state of Kentucky in the USA.

According to the deputy chief, five people were killed inside the bank, and at least six others, including a police officer, were taken to a hospital. He was unable to confirm the status of those admitted to the hospital, New York Times reported.

