Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Earlier on April 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 103 km east south-east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 4:33 pm and struck at a depth of 103 kilometres.
KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck 86 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8:23 am IST.

The earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad at a depth of 150 kilometres. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the National Centre for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 08:23:03 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.34, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 86km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Further details are awaited. Earlier on April 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 103 km east south-east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 4:33 pm and struck at a depth of 103 kilometres.

