Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes Mexico, no major damage, injuries reported

No major damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the quake was near the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Escondido, in southern Oaxaca state, according to the USGS.
MEXICO CITY: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), while a seismic alarm caused some residents in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara wrote on Twitter he had asked authorities "to implement the necessary security protocols" to investigate potential damage.

