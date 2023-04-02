World

Israel launches fresh attack against military sites in Syria

Syrian air defences were triggered by the attack, intercepting some of the missiles, according to the report.
DAMASCUS: Israel launched a fresh missile attack against military sites in the central Syrian province of Homs after midnight Sunday, the state TV reported.

The pro-government Sham FM radio said that four soldiers were wounded in the attack, which hit a military base in the western countryside of Homs, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It was Israel's third attack against Syrian military sites since Thursday.

