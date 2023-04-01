Donald Trump raises USD 4 million in 24 hrs after indictment

WASHINGTON: Former President of the US Donald Trump has successfully raised USD 4 million within a time frame of just 24 hours after his indictment on Thursday with his fundraising campaign, The Hill reported.

More than 25 per cent of the contributions were made by first-time contributors, which the former president's campaign team hailed as evidence that he was "the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary."

"This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor," The Hill reported citing the press release of the Trump campaign on Friday.

Trump promised in a fundraising email that the "witch hunt" being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) would "backfire enormously" shortly after the news of the indictment became public. A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted the former president on criminal charges for his involvement in a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by his longtime fixer Michael Cohen before the 2016 presidential election, reported The Hill.

Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court around 2:15 pm ET Tuesday (April 4) following his indictment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN. Officials involved in the planning of Trump's appearance are considering pausing all other case activity at the court during the time that the former president is expected to appear, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.

Trump's attorney said the former president will "absolutely" voluntarily surrender to New York law enforcement and plans to file "substantial" legal challenges, reported CNN. It's the first time in US history that a current or former president has been criminally charged. The indictment was filed under seal and the charges are not yet public. Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in a Thursday indictment from a Manhattan grand jury.