'Martial law can be imposed in Pak if Imran Khan parties tussle'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani political party, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq said that the tussle between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could lead to the imposition of martial law, local media reported While addressing the media on Friday, JI Chief Haq said, "The incumbent PDM government has become a burden on the nation," The Express Tribune reported.

While proposing nationwide elections, Haq condemned the Pakistan government's attempts to suppress the protests, saying: "Peaceful demonstrations are the constitutional right of every political party."

He said, "The government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are violating the Constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court by running away from elections."

Haq said that the caretaker Punjab government was a part of the PDM, according to The Express Tribune. "It seems from their [the caretaker government's statements that they will stay for a long time. I want to make it clear that this country has come into existence through a democratic process and can only be sustained through democratic action," he said and added that unconstitutional measures should be avoided.

Warning of grave consequences, he announced that JI Chief would resist those who "undermine the Constitution". Pointing out the duplicity of the ruling alliance, the Haq said that the same parties, including the PPP and the PML-N, had been protesting against inflation before coming to power. "Free wheat flour lines are selling deaths," he said, adding that five poor people had already been martyred in the race to collect the basic necessity.

Siraj levelled allegations that these parties, including PPP, PML-N and PTI were not willing to leave their protocols, perks, luxury cars and mansions, reported The Express Tribune. They were even unwilling to make sacrifices for the people, whose pain these corrupt feudal lords and corrupt capitalists claimed to feel, even though they had billions of dollars in overseas assets. He demanded that the political matters be solved in parliament instead of dragging them in courts. They said that they had presented a revolutionary manifesto and had also started a door-to-door election campaign from March 23.