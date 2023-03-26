World

Biden declares emergency for Mississippi due to storm damage

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, a White House Statement said.
An aerial view of destroyed homes after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state in Rolling Fork, MississippiReuters
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday after a powerful storm tore across the state, killing at least 25 people there and one in Alabama.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, a White House Statement said. The funding will be available to affected people in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey, the statement said.

