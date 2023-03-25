11 pro-Iran fighters killed by US airstrikes in Syria

DAMASCUS: US airstrikes on strongholds of pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria killed 11 fighters, a war monitor reported.
The airstrikes hit an arms depot and other military outposts of the pro-Iran fighters in the province of Deir al-Zour, in retaliation to the pro-Iran militias' drone attacks on US positions in the same region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor on Friday.
Rami Abdul-Rahman, the head of the observatory, said the Iranian fighters had targeted US positions in the al-Omar oil field in Deir al-Zour overnight, adding that both sides exchanged fire, Xinhua news agency reported.
Abdul-Rahman added he expected the US would carry out more attacks after recruiting agents on the ground to gather information about the locations and positions of the pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria.
The Syrian government has not commented on the most recent escalation.
The Pentagon said on Friday that a US contractor was killed, and five US service members and one other US contractor were wounded when a suspected Iranian drone struck a facility of the US coalition in northeast Syria.
