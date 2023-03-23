New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

TOKYO: A total of 870 people tested for HIV-AIDS in Japan last year, marking a 20-year low, the Health Ministry said.

Data released by the Ministry showed that the combined figure included 625 new HIV carriers and 245 new AIDS patients, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the number of HIV antibody tests conducted at public health centres and other places in 2022 rose by 14,932, or 25.6 pe rcent, from the previous year to 73,104, and that of consultations about HIV grew by 12,458, or 22.8 per cent, to 67,009.

The numbers each increased for the first time in three years, but remained at about 50 per cent of their 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry added.