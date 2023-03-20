World
World to miss target on temperature rise
India welcomed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Synthesis Report, saying it endorses the country’s call for equity and climate justice.
NEW DELHI: The world is very likely to miss the most important climate target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but drastic and urgent action in this decade can prevent it, a UN panel on climate change said in a report on Monday.
