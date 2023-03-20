Representative image
Representative image
World

World to miss target on temperature rise

India welcomed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Synthesis Report, saying it endorses the country’s call for equity and climate justice.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The world is very likely to miss the most important climate target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but drastic and urgent action in this decade can prevent it, a UN panel on climate change said in a report on Monday.

India welcomed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Synthesis Report, saying it endorses the country’s call for equity and climate justice.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Report
World
Climate
Temperature Rise
global temperature
UN panel
Intergovernmental Panel
Climate Change’s Synthesis Report

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in