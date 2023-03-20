Putin tells Xi they will discuss China's Ukraine peace plan

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that he had looked at China's proposals for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict and that he viewed them with respect.
Speaking at informal talks in the Kremlin at the start of Xi's state visit to Moscow, Putin also said that Russia was "slightly envious" of China's rapid development in recent decades.
