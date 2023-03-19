102 detained PTI workers to be presented before Lahore Court tomorrow

The FIR alleged that the workers hit the car with sticks and caused great damage. Ali also alleged that one of the party workers stole the valuables the elite force personnel had with them -- including bullet-proof jackets, helmets, wireless sets and mobile phones -- "using weapon's force".

The complaint invoked sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Dawn reported.

It also included Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On Friday, the LHC had allowed Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar to search Imran's Zaman Park residence for an investigation into attacks on police teams when they had gone there to execute warrants issued by an Islamabad court for Imran's arrest in the Toshakhana case.

On Saturday, the Punjab police had used heavy machinery to break into Imran's Zaman Park residence -- while his wife and sister were inside, soon after the PTI chairman left for Islamabad to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

Talking to reporters, Dr Uzma Khanum, sister of the former premier, while complaining about the police's "high-handedness", had said the police carried out the operation without warrants and harassed women and tortured servants, Dawn reported.

Dr Khanum had said the policemen "seemed blood-thirsty" as they brutally thrashed unarmed people in the house and alleged that the police also abducted her husband and some servants.

The PTI leadership had also strongly condemned the "state terrorism" launched at Imran's house which they said was part of the agenda set by PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz to arrest Imran.

Fawad had said the operation was in sheer violation of the LHC's orders as the police did not inform the court's nominated focal person Imran Kishwar before the raid.

He had further said the residence's gates were razed with the help of excavators, while police officials scaled walls and tortured people inside the house, Dawn reported.

Additionally, a day ago, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar said that "ammunition", including petrol bombs, was recovered from Imran's Zaman Park residence in Lahore during the police raid.

He had said the police arrested people who were involved in "firing slingshots and pelting stones" at the police and cases under Section 7 of the ATA were registered against them.

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir had also said that cases were registered against the "rioting elements" as they had caused great damage to property.