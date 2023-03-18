'Recovered AK-47 assault rifles, bullets from Imran's residence'

ISLAMABAD: Police have left former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence after allegedly recovering assault rifles and a cache of bullets and detaining over 60 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers accused of resorting to violence to hinder the law, Geo News reported.

The police action came hours after Imran Khan hit the road to appear in the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar said police had completed the search and cleanup operation in Zaman Park and seized AK-47 assault rifles and a large number of bullets from Imran Khan's residence in Lahore, as per the Geo News report.

Furthermore, glass bottles suspected to be used in making Molotov cocktails, and hundreds of marbles for being shot at police with slingshots were also taken from PTI chairman's house.

Usman Anwar said five more Kalashnikovs were also found on Khan's property.

In response to a question, he said that the legal status of the guns whether they were licensed or not was being evaluated.

Usman Anwar said that the roads near Zaman Park which were blocked with shipping containers prior to the search operations have "now been cleared." Punjab's IGP said that the police carried out the search operation with water cannons, contingents of fully-equipped riot police, lady police, and prisoner vans.

He further stated that anti-encroachment personnel also accompanied the police along with heavy earthmoving machinery.

"The police broke the main gate with an excavator and entered Imran Khan's house," the police official said, adding that a curtain had been placed on the broken gate, as per the Geo News report.

More than 60 PTI workers were arrested from Imran Khan's residence and taken to an undisclosed location for further investigation. Usman Anwar alleged that his men came under direct fire from Khan's residence.

He said that police demolished several camps built outside Khan's house in Lahore, as per the news report.

He further said that anti-encroachment crews removed sandbags and other encroachments using heavy machinery.

The top policeman said, "Azadi Container has also been taken away from Zaman Park."

Responding to a question, he said that the search warrant was issued by the Administrative Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court while the search operation was launched under section 47 of the Criminal Code.

He stated that a woman officer of inspector rank accompanied the investigating officer in the search operation.

A police operation was launched at Imran Khan's house today to clear the area of 'security camps' created by the party.

In an announcement before entering Imran Khan's residence, police said, "Section 144 is imposed, you are kindly advised to disperse."

Reacting to the police action, Imran Khan in a tweet wrote, "Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."