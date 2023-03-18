Centre agrees to Kerala's ₹10Cr support to disaster-hit Turkey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday said that the Centre has given the nod to the state to go forward to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crores to disaster-hit Turkey.

He said the clearance came from the office of the Ministry of External Affairs after the state approached it on the issue.

Balagopal had earmarked a sum of Rs 10 crore in his budget for the 2023-24 fiscal which was presented in the Kerala Assembly last month.

He pointed out that Kerala fondly remembers the huge support the state received from every corner of the world when it was stuck with disasters recently.