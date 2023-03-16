Nepal PM's official twitter account hacked
KATHMANDU: Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal was hacked in the early hours of Thursday.

In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders is seen.

On the Twitter account, @PM_Nepal pinned a tweet regarding the NFT which read, "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit! https://thesummoning.party." The account has 690.1K followers.

