Islamabad DIG injured in clashes outside Imran Khan residence

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari was injured as police and PTI supporters clash outside Imran's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Dawn reported.

Police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Shortly after 2 pm on Tuesday, armoured police vehicles had arrived outside Zaman Park residence in Lahore with the intention of arresting Imran but senior Islamabad police official had refrained from commenting on the case in which officials were acting against the PTI chairman.

However, almost an hour later, police used a water cannon and tear gas against PTI supporters that had gathered outside Zaman Park in droves.

Footage surfacing on Social Media showed police slowly inching toward the residence behind an armoured vehicle dispersing PTI supporters with a water cannon.

Supporters could also be seen pelting stones at the policemen. Footage also showed PTI supporters being teargassed as police arrived close to the main gate of Zaman Park.

The workers, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth and were carrying bottles of water, continued to pelt stones at officials. PTI's Shireen Mazari shared a video where tear gas could be seen entering Imran's residence.

Amid the chaos, it emerged that Islamabad DIG (Operations) Bukhari -- who is leading the police team -- had been injured. Footage aired on TV showed the senior police official struggling to walk as two other officials helped him.

On Monday, an Islamabad district and sessions court again issued arrest warrants for Imran after he persistently skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case.

The court had also directed police to present the ex-premier in court by March 18. Speaking to the media outside Zaman Park after the police's use of force, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had come to talk to the Islamabad DIG (Operations).

"He says he came with an arrest warrant [but] I'm requesting him to not ruin the situation," he said, adding that the PTI wanted to remain peaceful and did not want bloodshed.

"Meet me and talk to me. What are your orders? Deliver them to me, show me the warrant, I'll read it and understand it and talk to my chairman and consult our lawyers."

He said that the police action against PTI workers was "without reason" and called for it to stop immediately.

Qureshi said that Imran had been granted protective bail and questioned how police could want to arrest him.