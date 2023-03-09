World

Kremlin says there are still questions over Black Sea grain deal

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows grain to be safely exported from Ukrainian ports, expires on March 18 but cannot be extended if Russia objects. Moscow has already signalled it is unhappy with aspects of the deal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Reuters
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that there were still "a lot of questions" remaining over the Black Sea grain deal, and that there were currently no plans for a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

