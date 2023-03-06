Imran’s plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant rejected

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him in the Toshakhna case, media reports said.

Additional session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict he had reserved earlier in the day after a brief hearing of the case, Geo News reported.

During Monday's hearing, Khan's lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court.

Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders. While Imam argued that if Khan is willing to appear, the police cannot arrest him.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of the warrant, Geo News reported.

However, Imam told the judge that they want the sessions court to suspend the warrant. While Bukhari added that the PTI chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

"Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court," said Bukhari.

Imam added that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017. He argued that usually arrest warrant are not issued on a private complaint and urged the court to suspend the warrant.

The judge remarked that the PTI chief's lawyer had informed them that their client will not appear in court, Geo News reported.

The judge then reserved the verdict on the petition.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

As per court orders Islamabad Police team on Sunday, led by a superintendent of police, had visited Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrant. But failed to do so.

The PTI chief has also approached the Lahore High Court today for post-arrest bail in the case, Geo News reported.