2 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and three others injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police sources said.

The incident happened in Banu district where an explosive-laden motorbike exploded when the vehicle of a member of a pro-government peace militia passed by it, sources from the counter-terrorism department of police told Xinhua.

The sources added that the bomb was detonated by a remote-controlled device by unknown terrorists who are being hunted in the area, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.