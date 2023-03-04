Japan delays launch of H3 rocket by a day due to weather

TOKYO: Japan's space agency on Saturday postponed the launch of its flagship H3 rocket by a day to Tuesday due to bad weather, after aborting a launch last month due to technical trouble.
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had halted the initially planned launch moments before lift-off on Feb. 17 when the secondary booster engines on the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) rocket failed to ignite.
