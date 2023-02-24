Powerful earthquake jolts eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

So far, the tremors of the quake did not cause damages on buildings or infrastructure facilities, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. “There are no initial reports of damages or casualties after the earthquake,” the spokesman told Xinhua through phone. “The residents in the Morotai Island district felt the tremors, but they were not panic,” Yusri A Kasim, head of the emergency unit of the disaster agency in North Maluku province, told Xinhua by phone. Indonesia sits on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.