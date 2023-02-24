PML-N does not expect justice from two SC judges: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N in a meeting, presided by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the party does not expect justice from the two Supreme Court (SC) judges and that they should recuse themselves from the benches hearing their cases.

Shehbaz also took into confidence the coalition partners on his plans to write a response to President Arif Alvi and termed the latter's attempt of a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the dates for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) "unconstitutional", The News reported on Friday.

He said that the president should not conduct such unconstitutional acts in future.

Senior PML-N leaders, representatives of the ruling coalition and the legal team of the federal government participated in the meeting.

The premier said the courts are government respected by the government.

He also added that the ECP was an independent body and its decisions would be implemented by the government about elections in Punjab and KP.

The premier went on to mention that PTI's so-called 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement) had fallen apart, and people rejected the politics of chaos and anarchy. He said now people knew well about the U-turns of the PTI.

Meanwhile, the government's legal team briefed the meeting about the suo motu notice taken by the Supreme Court regarding the holding of polls in Punjab and KP.

Separately, the premier and former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari also held a meeting on Thursday and discussed the political situation in the country, The News reported.

Though the official announcement issued after the meeting was restricted to only saying that the matters of mutual interest and the country's overall political situation came under discussion, it is understood President Dr Arif Alvi's act of announcing the date for elections in Punjab and KP was discussed by the two leaders.