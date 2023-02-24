After temples, Khalistanis target Indian consulate in Brisbane

MELBOURNE: Following vandalisation of Hindu temples, Khalistani flags were found attached to the Indian consulate in Brisbane, just days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Australia.

According to The Australia Today, Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found the Khalistan flag attached to the office on February 22.

"Police are surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have strong faith in police authority," Singh, who had informed the Queensland police immediately about the incident, said.

The incident, which took place on February 21, comes just days after two Hindu temples received threatening calls from Khalistani supporters.

In one of the calls, the President and the Vice President of Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane were asked to raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans and support the referendum.

Before this, the Kali Mata temple in Melbourne received a threat call this week, asking it to cancel a religious event or face consequences.

Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia and Canada have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalistani elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti.

Between January 12 to 23, three prominent Hindu temples in Melbourne were targetted.

"The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include glorification of anti-Indian terrorists," the Indian High Commission in Australia said in a strongly-worded statement.

Indians in Australia said they are "angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters".

According to census data, Hinduism is the fastest-growing religion in Australia.

In the 2021 Australian census, Hinduism grew by 55.3 per cent to 684,002 people.