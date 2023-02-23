PIO Banga is Biden’s pick for World Bank chief

Ajay Banga
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US is nominating Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. “Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” President Biden said in a statement. Banga, 63, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation.

