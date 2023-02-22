UN peacekeepers in South Sudan patrol to reduce tensions

UNITED NATIONS: The UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan dispatches patrols to support the 2018 revitalised peace agreement among competing factions, a UN spokesman said.

"In Eastern Equatoria, the mission reinforced the capacity of community members, particularly youth, to peacefully resolve conflicts," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

"They engaged with state and county officials, as well as with the South Sudan Council of Churches to help prevent intercommunal violence."

Peacekeepers also patrol the area between Tseretenya and Ikotos to reduce tensions among communities and improve security, Dujarric added.

In the greater Tonj area, the mission, known as UNMISS, launched the second phase of a project funded by the South Sudan Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Reconciliation, Stabilisation, and Resilience. The aim is to restore peaceful coexistence through dialogue on local priorities, he said.

The spokesman also added that in preparation for the coming rainy season, UNMISS deployed all-terrain vehicles in Jonglei state to ensure a nimble and robust response to possible emergencies, including in flood-prone areas that were previously inaccessible, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, the UN Refugee Agency, with 108 humanitarian and development partners, has appealed for $1.3 billion to protect and assist the 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees living outside their homeland, said Dujarric.

The funds support South Sudanese refugees and their local host communities in Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda, he added.

He said the agency noted that the appeal comes amid a worsening economic outlook across the region. The long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ripple effects of the conflict in Ukraine have pushed up fuel and food prices and increased unemployment.

"This support will be crucial in meeting refugees' most immediate needs in host countries, including shelter, education, health and food assistance," the spokesman added.